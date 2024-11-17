Mueller, Siegfried



Siegfried Mueller, born on May 21, 1941, in Eichendorf, Yugoslavia, passed away in Nashville, Tennessee. He was the son of Andreas and Katharina Muller. Siegfried is survived by his wife, Joyce Mueller; daughter, Michelle Ormseth (Reid); granddaughter, Madeline Ormseth; his sister, Frieda Groeger (Herbert); his nephew, Herb Groeger (Regina); and his niece, Monica Romines (John).



In 1952, Siegfried and his family immigrated to the United States, seeking a brighter future. Despite the challenges of polio in his youth, he thrived in his new homeland, which he always regarded as a land of opportunity. Siegfried met Joyce in 1964 at a dance in Dayton, Ohio, and they married in 1965. Together, they founded Adena Tool Corporation in Dayton, which flourished through their dedication and the support of trusted employees and colleagues.



A lover of music, Siegfried played the accordion and guitar, winning several talent competitions in his youth. He had a passion for old-time rock and roll and would reliably bust a move when the music was just right.



Family was paramount to Siegfried. He was a devoted husband and father, always home by 6 p.m. to spend time with his loved ones. He and Joyce relocated to Nashville to be closer to their daughter and granddaughter. Siegfried was known for his generosity, trustworthiness, and dependability. In his later years, he often reflected on his gratitude for God's blessings in his life.



Siegfried will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home on November 18, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.



