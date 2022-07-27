MOYER, Shirley Denise



Dec. 28, 1968 - July 24, 2022



Shirley was born to loving parents Latricia (nee Smalley) and Dennis Estridge on December 28, 1968, in Oxford, Ohio. She is the beloved mother of Courtney (Jason) Byrd and dear sister of Glenda (David) Strohmier. Shirley was so proud of being a grandmother to Chandler, Lennon, Maverick and Avery Byrd and also aunt to Katelyn (Josh) Morgan, Lindsey Strohmier and Cory Strohmier and great-aunt to Ellis Morgan, Arlen Morgan, Baleigh Rosenberger and Hazel Rosenberger. She was also a devoted mama to her fur baby, her cat Piney. Shirley was a loyal Bengals fan through thick and thin, because that's who she was. Loyal and true, she will be deeply missed by her friends and beloved family. A visitation for Shirley will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 5 pm until time of service at 6 pm at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio.

