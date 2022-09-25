MOYER, Richard A. "Dick"



Richard (Dick) A. Moyer of Palm Beach, Florida, born in 1929 passed away September 16, 2022. He was a longtime resident, businessman and philanthropist in both Dayton, Ohio, and Palm Beach, Florida. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sheila D. Moyer and is survived by his wife, Marcia Moyer of Palm Beach, Florida; his children Diane Moyer of Colorado, Janis (Bill) Dodson of Colorado, Richard (Carol) Moyer of Ohio, James (Robin) Moyer of Arizona, Scott Moyer of Arizona and eight grandchildren.



For many years, Dick ran Moyer Mortgage Company in Dayton and was active in many Civic and Jewish organizations where he received numerous awards. These organizations including Temple Israel, Jewish Federation, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Big Brothers and many more.



Funeral services were held in Florida. Donations can be made to the Jewish Federation of Dayton.

