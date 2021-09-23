MOYER, Francis Elbert "Fran"



Died on September 21, 2021, at the age of 73. Born April 30, 1948, in Richmond, Indiana, to Edwin K. and Mary A. Moyer. Grew up in New Hope (Preble County) Ohio, on a farm where he learned how to work with the land and livestock. He was the last in the Moyer family to be raised on the farm. He graduated from Jackson Twp. High School in 1966 where he lettered in baseball, basketball, track, and cross country. He obtained a bachelor's degree in physical education and social studies at Lincoln Memorial University in 1970. Following graduation, he taught school 8 years in College Corner, Ohio, and Dayton, Ohio. He was employed in the remodeling



industry for a number of years, including 20 years in his own painting business. He owned multiple apartments and houses which he loved remodeling. Upon retirement he spent winter months in Venice, Florida, as well as traveling across the U.S. His interests included sports, having spent many days on the ball diamond, golf course, and bowling alley. He also



appreciated most kinds of music, especially traditional country music. He played the guitar and violin. He was a member of the Masons, Shriners, and Dorothy Lane Optimists. He had a quiet but heartfelt love for his family. Fran greatly



appreciated his wife for her understanding, patience, and love through the years. While he did have a cell phone and



computer, he tried to avoid modern technology as much as possible, feeling that while it made life more convenient, it



also made us lazier. He preferred to be in the back of the room instead of the life of the party. Everybody that knew him, loved and respected him. Fran was highly intelligent and kind. He could repair or fix anything. Preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Mary Moyer, step-mother Gertie, brother Ernest, brother-in-law Melvin VanOver, in-laws Melvin and Patricia VanOver, and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.



Survived by wife Pamela, two sons Kenneth (wife Monti) and Kevin, two grandchildren Morgan Gregory (husband Collin) and Kyle Moyer, nephew Matt (Elaine) Moyer and family,



sister-in-law Gerry VanOver (Annette Berger) and sister-in-law Shirley VanOver. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 5:00 Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with a Celebration of Fran's Life at 5:00 p.m. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their kindness to the family and their wonderful care for Fran. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of



Dayton. Condolences may be sent to



