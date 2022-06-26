MOWRY, Wilbur Eugene



Age 91, died peacefully at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township on June 21, 2022, following a lengthy



battle with dementia. He was born November 26, 1930, in Madison Township, Ohio, to the late Elza Pascal and Edna Ruth (Heigher) Mowry. He was married for 65 years to his late wife, Joyce Mae (Carter). He was preceded in death by brothers Keith Merrill (Mary), Byron Edward, Harold Scott (Carol, Lyn), Elza Paul, and Dale Elden, and by sisters Lois Irene (Russell) Duke, Ruth Alice Karns, and Betty Jean (Aaron) Horowitz, and step-granddaughter Bethany Croxdale. Wilbur graduated from Madison Township High School in 1948, and worked with the Dayton Daily News for 43 years. He also served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict as a small arms instructor at Camp Breckenridge, Kentucky. He was an avid bowler and had the joy of bowling a perfect 300 game during sanctioned league play. He was a consummate outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping, and traveled to Montana and Wyoming hunting with his friends and coworkers. He is survived by his son John (Ellen) Mowry, daughter Roxanne (Mark) Sparling, sister Delores (Gene) Pequignot, and sisters-in-law Dona, Sandra, and Verna. He is survived by 6 grandsons: John (Amanda), Brock, Wil, Philip (Leah) Sparling, James Sparling, and Thomas (Krista) Sparling, and step-grandchildren Jennifer, David, Paul and Christopher Croxdale, and Kara Marlowe. He is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren Serenity, Justin, Angel, Alexandra and Presley Scott, and Aven Sparling, along with numerous step-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) from 11:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at



Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family wishes to thank the Hospice of Dayton and the Reminiscence Team at Brighton Gardens for their loving care of Wilbur. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Wilbur's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

