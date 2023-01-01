MOWEN, Betty J.



Passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Traditions of Beavercreek. She was preceded in death by three husbands: Harry Doster in 1967, Harry McGrew in 1977, and Edward Mowen in 2001. She is survived by five daughters: Scherry Brown, Jerri (Douglas) Bond, Billy (Otis) Whittington, Barbara Stewart and Doreen (David) Ingram. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Jane Osman, and a brother-in-law, Leon "Red" Mowen. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 1 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday. Interment will be in Beavertown Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Betty's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

