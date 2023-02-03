MOUNTS, Beverly Jean



Age 74, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.



She was born July 25, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio.



She was a caregiver, landscaper, and former employee of Armco/Steelox in Washington C.H.



She is survived by one daughter, Marcie (Shane) Haubeil of Chillicothe; one son, Dr. Anthony "Tony" (Karen) Phillips of Chillicothe; five grandchildren, Drew Phillips, Jonah Phillips, Samantha Spencer, BobiJo Spencer, Brooke Haubeil; one sister, Tari Furrow of Springfield; and one nephew, Jamie Pack of Springfield.



Memorial service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 11 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Dr. Anthony Phillips officiating.



Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 11 at the funeral home.



The family would like to send out a special thank you for the care provided by Adena Hospice and Dr. Seidensticker.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ross County Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601.



Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.

