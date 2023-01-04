MOSURE, Steven W.



Steven W. Mosure, age 61, of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was born on October 9, 1961, in Logan, OH, the son of the late Paul and Lois (nee Disbennett) Mosure. Steven was a graduate of Miami University and worked as a Claims Specialist most his life. Steven was a member of the Harry S. Johnson Masonic Lodge #641. He is survived by his loving wife of over 27 years, Kathy Mosure; four children David (Katie Anne) Mosure, Chris (Amanda) Mosure, Katie Mosure, and Megan Mosure; four grandchildren Eleanor Mosure, Hazel Mosure, Bennett Mosure, and Alexander Mosure, with one grandson on the way; two sisters Sharon (Ray) Slyh and Susan (Chris) McGlynn; his mother-in-law Oma Spivey. Steven also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 5, 2022, at Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 from 4:30PM until the time of the funeral at 6:30PM with Pastor Brian Schreiber officiating. He will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan, OH, on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 12:00PM. The burial will be private for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairfield Church of Christ or Compassion International. https://www.compassion.com/ways-to-donate.htm Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

