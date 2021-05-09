MOSSBARGER, Karen

MOSSBARGER (Greene), Karen Elaine



79, of Springfield, passed away 10:30 am, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Wooded Glen Senior Living Community. She was born August 5, 1941, the daughter of Ralph and Betty (Huffman) Greene. She graduated in 1959 from Springfield High School. She had 21 years of service to the Clark County Board of Elections. Prior to that she had many years of service with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. She was active with the Clark County Republican Party serving as Past President of the original Clark County Women's Republican Club and as the current Treasurer of the Clark County Republican Party. She was married for 56 years, on September 11, 1965, to her loving husband Roger



D. Mossbarger. Survivors include her husband, sister-in-law



Barbara (Keith) Murgatroyd, nieces Julia (Andy)



Murgatroyd-Klosky, Katie (Chase) Murgatroyd, great-niece Morgan Murgatroyd-Klosky, several cousins and many friends.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Dale Mossbarger. She was a fun-loving and happy



person who enjoyed being with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. As in life, she continued her dedication to helping others by donating her body to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine. There will be no services or viewing at her request. An interment will be at Rose Hill Mausoleum at a



future time. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Clark County Animal Welfare League.

