Obituaries | 1 hour ago

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689812-01_0_0000689812-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689812-01_0_0000689812-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MOSS, Roberta E. Seward <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">92, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on <br/><br/>Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was born on December 3, 1928, the daughter of Peter and <br/><br/>Thelma Seward. She leaves to cherish her memory her lifelong partner John Crossley; six children Debra Mapp, Nancy (Harold) Beavers, Shelva Hall, Kathy Smith, Bonnie (Dave) Newlin, and Ronnie Moss; <br/><br/>sister Barbara Seward; special grandchildren Michael and Angela Moss; special son-in-law Harold Beavers, and special niece Chevon Seward. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons Robert and Elwood Moss. Service will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 S. Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. A walk-through visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of service which will be private due to COVID-19, with Pastor Darryl Greyson officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. A social distancing protocol will be <br/><br/>observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements <br/><br/>entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.</font><br/>

