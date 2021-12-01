springfield-news-sun logo
X

MOSS, Dorothy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MOSS (Elijah), Dorothy

Dorothy (Elijah) Moss, departed this life on Friday, November 26, 2021. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Walk through Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM, service 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Potter's House, Dayton International Ministries, 2050 Germantown, St., Dayton, Ohio 45417.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SKOTKO, Laura
2
BUSH, Scott
3
ERLANGER, Steven
4
BREZINE, Sue
5
GIBBS, Eloise
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top