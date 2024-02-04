Mosley, Gordon Ray



Gordon Ray Mosley, age 85, of Germantown passed away unexpectedly at Middletown Atrium Hospital on January 27, 2024, two days shy of his 86th birthday. He was born in Weeksbury, Kentucky on January 29, 1938, the eldest of eight children to the late Clyde and Estelle (Johnson) Mosley. In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Helen; 4 cherished sisters and a beloved great-granddaughter. Ray is survived by his 4 children and their families, including numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Alice (Bob) Dillon; brothers, Charles "Bud" (Donna) Mosley, Gene (Gloria) Mosley; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, an uncle and many friends. Ray enjoyed a long career in various fields where he made an impact on many lives and maintained close friendships based on those relationships. He often spent time in his earlier days fishing and hunting with his sons. In their later years, he and Helen looked forward to spending time with his siblings and their families at an annual getaway which they both treasured. Ray will be greatly missed by his family, young and old alike. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ray's memory to your favorite charity. Family to hold private service.



