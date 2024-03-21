Moses, Pansy



TIPP CITY, OH  Pansy Moses, age 94, of Tipp City, died on Monday, March 18, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 27, 1929, in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Charles and Mable Webb (Haas). Pansy was a lifelong member of New Life Church in Dayton and loved reading, cooking, and baking. She will be remembered by her family as a shy, but strong and independent woman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, James Moses; daughter, Linda Gifford; 12 siblings, and daughter-in-law, Wilma Moses. Pansy is survived by her sons, Jim Moses and David (Rhonda) Moses; son-in-law, James Gifford; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, 1 great great grandchild, due in May, and 1 great great grandchild, due in June. Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at New Life Church, 3350 Benchwood Rd., Dayton, OH 45414, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Tom Friend. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Saturday from 9:00-11:00 AM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church in honor of Pansy. For additional information and to view Pansy's online obituary, please visitwww.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



