MOSER, Maureen

MOSER (McDonald), Maureen



Maureen McDonald Moser, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and family on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. Maureen was born in Dayton, Ohio, and attended Oakwood High School before heading to Mount St. Joseph where she earned her RN degree. Maureen married her naval aviator Ron and became his best co-pilot for 57 years.



Maureen was an incredibly kind person who loved volunteering and being a part of the community. From being a cheerleader coach and serving on a couple high school boards, to chairing the Wright State University Medical and Nursing Schools for Scholarships for 15 years, Maureen enjoyed helping and encouraging others. She also volunteered at the Little Exchange, and Christ Child, as well as was a long-time member of the Junior League. She was an extremely empathetic person. She always had a warm smile to share and didn't say an unkind word about anyone.



Her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was working as partners with her true love Ron, to create a close and loving family.



Maureen did everything for her family and friends with love every day of her life. She will be missed very much.



Maureen is predeceased by her parents Eleanor and Arthur McDonald, and brother-in-law, Jack Powers. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Ronald J. Moser, her children, Monica Moser O'Meara, and husband Kevin, Molly Moser Wowk and husband Matthew, Matthew Moser and wife Alison, Michael Moser and wife Lea, her sister Pamela McDonald Powers, her sister Pauline McDonald Nichols and husband Robert, her sister June McDonald Haverland and husband Ken, her grandchildren Molly, Erin, Kaley, Colin, Alex, Will, Marin, Charlie, Patrick, Liam, Emerson, and Mason, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Incarnation Church Monday April 25th at 11:30 am. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Christ Child Society or The Alzheimer's Association.

