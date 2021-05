MOSKELAND,



John Bromley



Age 82, of Centerville, OH, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Bethany Village



Memory Care Center. Memorial



Services will be held at 4 pm on



Friday, May 14, at Living



Beatitudes Community, located inside Christ Episcopal Church, 20 W. First St., Dayton, OH 45402. Fond memories and



expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.