Morrissey, Kathleen Ann



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Morrissey. Kathy was born September 22, 1957 in Pittsburgh, PA, but in early childhood moved to Ohio and became a resident of Dayton which she called home for the remainder of her life. Kathy graduated from Trotwood Madison in 1975.



Kathy passed away unexpectedly July 5, 2024 at Centerville Place Assisted Living where she resided. Kathy is survived by and was a cherished mother to her one and only child, Brandi Milliner(Morrissey), devoted grandmother("Nanny")to Jayden Morrissey, Chayce Morrissey and Meleeyah Milliner. Kathy was the eldest sibling of four and is also survived by her beloved baby sister Patti(Walter)Mitchell. She leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews that she cherished individually. She had a special bond with her nephew David Morrissey Jr. and his husband Phillip Morrissey.



Kathy is preceded in death by her mother, Janis Morrissey and father, James Morrissey Sr., brothers; James Morrissey Jr. and David Morrissey Sr.



Kathy was always the life of the party and lit up every room she entered. She will be greatly missed.



Kathy was brave enough to join the Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University in hopes of helping future medical students. Therefore no services are scheduled at this time.



