MORRISON, Nancy

MORRISON (Lamb),



Nancy "Carol"



80, of Tipp City, OH, went to be with her Lord and Savior on



August 6, 2021.



Carol was born in Danville, IL, on January 8, 1941, to the late Joseph and Nora (Pippen) Lamb. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ralph Morrison; sisters, Mary Lamb and Dorothy (Lamb) Davis and her brother John Lamb.



Carol is survived by her stepson, A. Curtis (Martha) Morrison, granddaughter, Rebecca (Curtis) Roach, grandson, Charles Morrison, great-grandchildren, Stephanie (Isaac) Kauffman, Kelli Roach, Matthew Roach and Vivienne Morrison; her brother, Gene (Geri) Lamb, niece Cami (Bill) Umphrey,



nephews; Jesse Umphrey, Joshua (Jordan) Umphrey and



Joseph (Megan) Umphrey and great-niece Julianna Umphrey along with many other family and friends.



Carol attended Stivers High School and later went on to work at Whirlpool and General Motors where she retired. She



remained a very active member of the UAW, where she made many lifelong friends. She was also very involved with her church family at New Beginning in Huber Heights, where she also made close friends in the group Anna's Hope, for widows and widowers.



Carol enjoyed most spending time with her family and friends and stayed in close contact with so many.



Carol, like her husband, made a donation of her body to Wright State University.



The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a future date. If wished, donations can be made to your favorite charity.

