MORRISON, Mary

MORRISON (Lallemand), Mary Jane



Age 86, passed away Tuesday October 19, 2021. She was born on July 31, 1935, near Newport, OH, to the late Anna and



Perry Lallemand. She graduated from Ft. Loramie High School in 1953 and then Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1956. Mary Jane was employed by the Dayton Mental Health Center for 30 years, serving as Director of Nursing for 19 years. Mary Jane is survived by her loving son Mark Coldiron, his wife Jeni, grandchildren Marly and Griffin, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her



husband Alex Morrison, and 11 brothers and sisters. Mary Jane was an active member of Precious Blood Church for many years serving the health ministry and as a Stephen



Minister.



A Celebration of Life will be held 3 pm, Friday, October 29, 2021, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 2 pm until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Mary Jane's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

