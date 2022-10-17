MORRIS, Willie Mae



Willie Mae Morris, age 72, of Jacksonville, FL; formerly of Dayton, OH, by the way of Bolling, AL, took her final breath Monday, October 10, 2022. Mae attended RL Austin High School in Georgiana, AL. Mae had many talents, but she will always be remembered for her sense of humor and her ability to cook. Her cooking placed a smile in everyone's stomach. She enjoyed her family and in her spare time loved playing bingo and cards. Mae will be remembered for her teasing jokes and her entertaining stories.



Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by those that loved her the most. She is survived by her children; Michael and Hilton Morris, Felecia (Eric) Maston all of Jacksonville; Jacqueline Morris, Jennifer (David) Dewberry, Latisha Morris, and Ollie Morris all of Ohio. Siblings, Willie Albert Campbell of Evergreen, AL, Lillie Lee Williams of Jacksonville, FL, Lillie Pearl Campbell, and James Hunt of Ohio. She is preceded in death by her beloved son Jeffrey L. (Bodine) Morris, parents, Comer and Gussie Lee Campbell, sisters, Annie Mae Jewel Campbell and Clementine Harper, brothers, Willie J and Zollie Campbell.



Mae also leaves several grand, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service and repass, Saturday, October 22 at Noon, located at 1543 Alwildy Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45417.

