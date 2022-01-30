MORRIS, Vera M.



Vera M. Morris, age 93, of Eaton, OH, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton. She was born on January 30, 1928, in Montgomery County, OH, to the late Cletus and Rosa (Mills) Ressler. Vera was a graduate of Eaton High School; and was a member of the



Eaton United Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul R. Morris; son



William "Bill" Morris; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her companion and partner Boyd Bolinger of



Eaton; daughters Melody Reynolds and Judith Dorsey both of Eaton; grandchildren Jeff (Jessica) Reynolds, Michelle (Josh) Jones; great-grandchildren Stephen Henson and Julia Henson; great-great-grandchild Judah Reynolds; sister Faye (Bob) Walls of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews. Private



services at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at



Concord Cemetery in Eaton. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is



assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other



remembrances may be sent by visiting



