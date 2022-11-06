MORRIS, Phyllis F.



Age 84, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Brookhaven Assisted Living. Phyllis was born in New York City in 1938, was a 1960 graduate of City College of New York and a lifelong avid baseball fan of her beloved New York Yankees. She was an early childhood special education teacher for 47 years working with the Dayton Public Schools for 33 years. In the 1980's she assisted in the design of the individualized education plan for children with special needs and a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald J.; parents, Murray and Margie Struhl and sister, Renee Otis. She is survived by her daughters, Paula Esterline of Brookville, Jessica Simko of Mason; son, Herbert Morris of Centerville; grandchildren, Melanie Esterline, Jason and Rachel Simko; dear friend, Mary Willenborg; other relatives and friends.



A private service was held on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at Beth Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Aubrey L. Glazer officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research or The Hospice of Dayton in Phyllis's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.

