MORRIS, Bambina



Bambina Morris, age 97, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village. She was born August 24, 1924, in Atessa, Italy, the daughter of Andrea and Carmella Carosella. Bambina is survived by her daughter, Teresa (husband, Tim) Reeves; stepson, Tim (wife, Kendra) McCaffrey; two grandchildren, Kristiana (husband, Nathan) Grant, and Chris Reeves; a great-granddaughter,



Hannah Grant; and her brother, Antonio Carosella. She was preceded in death by her parents and a stepson, Patrick McCaffrey. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, May 17, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St.,



Middletown, OH 45044, with visitation from 10:00 am,



Tuesday until service time. Burial will be at the Woodside Cemetery.

