MORRIS, Arlene



Arlene Morris of Middletown passed away October 2nd, 2021. She was born to the large family of Alfred and Catherine (Holman) Miller in Germantown, Ohio. She was #13 out of 19 total children in her family. She was a great gardener and was always surrounded by flowers. Arlene is survived by her son, Larry (Cindy) Morris of Statesville, North Carolina; her daughters Cleta (Keith) Rider of Middletown, Ohio, and Teresa (Mike) Rohrkemper of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew Rohrkemper, Andrew Rohrkemper, Mark Rider, Jeremy Rider, Kelly Parliament, Logan Morris, and Travis Morris; great-grandchildren, Lorenza, Michael, Mason, Isabella, Gideon, Cecil, Adele, Ben, Leo, Lilly, and Levi; and one sister, Ora Jean. She is proceeded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Kelly Morris; and her grandson, Brent Adam Morris. There will be a visitation on Saturday, October 9 from 1-3 pm with a small service following at 3 pm at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue Middletown, Ohio 45005. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Compassus Hospice in Dayton, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



