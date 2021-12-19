MORRELLA, Leonard P. "Len"



83, died Dec. 15, 2021, resident of Kettering. Survived by his wife, Susan; half-sister, Vedda; son, Thomas; sisters-in-law,



Dolores and Rene; step-mother, Ina; and several grandsons and granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Florence Morrella; brothers, Jack, Robert "Pappy" and Thomas Jr. Visitation Tues., Dec. 21, 2021, from 1 pm to 2 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. Burial to follow at Beavertown



Cemetery.

