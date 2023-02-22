MORNINGSTAR, Ruth

MORNINGSTAR (Ervin), Ruth Lucille



Age 94, of South Charleston, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Ruth was born September 18, 1928, to Harry and Maye (Moon) Ervin. She married James (Jim) Morningstar on July 16, 1950. She is survived by Jim and daughter Valerie (Jack) Lemon. Also surviving are grandchildren John Bradley (Lyndsay) Lemon, Curtis James (Abigail) Lemon and Alison Mae (Wade) Rice. In the last six years she has been blessed with six great- grandchildren: Henry, Andy, Charli (Alison and Wade); Olivia, Amelia (Curt and Abs); and Maevis (Brad and Lyndsay) Ruth was a lifelong member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church. She graduated from South Charleston High School in 1946 and Springfield Business College. She retired from Clark State Community College in 1989, where she enjoyed interacting with and supporting the students. She was active in church activities, Eastern Star, enjoyed bowling and playing tennis, and enthusiastically attended her grandchildren's sporting events –of which there were many! She was a favorite aunt in the family and tried to stay in contact with everyone. Ruth and Jim enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. Special trips included Hawaii; numerous visits to Gettysburg; Super Bowl XIV to watch nephew Steve Courson play with the Steelers; and most recently Key West, where at age 85 she drove a jet ski solo around the island. Ruth is preceded in death by both parents; her siblings, Elizabeth Courson, Emma Ervin, Alfred Ervin, Earl Ervin, and Louise Stacy; nephews Bob Ervin, Rick Stacy, Steve Courson, and Troy Eifert. A Celebration of Life will be led by nephew David Ervin on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 1 pm. Visitation will be Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 5 pm – 7 pm. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the South Charleston United Methodist Church in her memory. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



