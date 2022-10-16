MORGAN, Richard "Rick"



Richard "Rick" Morgan, age 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends in Hospice on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, after a two year struggle with lung cancer.



He was born May 21, 1958, in Willard, Ohio, the son of Robert and Bonnie Morgan.



Rick grew up in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from Taft Senior High School in 1977.



After graduation he and other friends moved to Houston, Texas, and in 1985 Rick relocated to Austin and continued working in the construction industry. He started his career with Austin Commercial and after 35 dedicated years retired in 2020. While a Superintendent with the company he made a huge impact on the ever-changing Austin skyline. His legacy will include many downtown projects, most notably renovation of Palmer Auditorium to become The Long Center For The Performing Arts and construction of the W Hotel.



When Rick wasn't working he enjoyed music and being outdoors doing just about anything. He loved fishing at the beach, camping, and kayaking. He was also a skilled craftsman who was able to create and build unique treasures that family and friends will enjoy for many years to come.



He was predeceased in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Bonnie, dear friend and co-worker, Joel Hotchkiss, and lifelong friend, Joe Bowling.



Surviving are his loving daughter Adeline, sister Debbie (Ken) Chaney of Hamilton, Ohio, his wife of 30 years Betsy Morgan, nephew Brett (Jennifer) Chaney and family of Hamilton, niece Brooke (Craig) Clark and family of Pennsylvania, and many friends, both in Hamilton and Austin.



A celebration of Rick's life will be organized at a later date in Austin and also Hamilton.



Adeline would like to extend her love and gratitude to all her friends and family, with a very special thank you to Greg Kiser, whose constant support and help with her dad made this journey so much easier.



Those who wish to remember Rick in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Hospice Austin's Christopher House, 2820 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., Austin, TX, 78702 or to any cancer foundation of your choice.

