MORGAN, Keiko "Kay"



Age 93, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Bethany Village in Centerville. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dwight D. Morgan. She is survived by her sons, Dave (Joanne), and Karl (Joan), and her daughter, Mary (Mark) Mikolanis, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Born in Katsuura, Japan, Keiko fell in love with Dwight, an American Airman, stationed there. After arduous paperwork and time spent apart, they married in Japan in 1955. She loved gardening, feeding her family and friends, and being among laughter and conversation. Prior to moving to Bethany Village, she was a member of Huber Heights First Christian Church, Huber Heights Senior Center, and volunteered for Hospice of



Dayton. Her kindness and strong spirit will be remembered and missed. A private family memorial will be scheduled later. The family would like to thank Bethany Village's staff and Hospice of Dayton for their excellent care.

