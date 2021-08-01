MORGAN, John

MORGAN, Jr., John P.



John P. Morgan, Jr., 58, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He was born on October 15, 1962, the son of John P. Sr. and Nellie E.



Morgan. He was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Cindy L. Morgan and an infant son, John P. Morgan III. John is survived by his father and 2 daughters, Stephanie Morgan of North Carolina and Samantha Morgan of Kentucky. John will be missed by many friends, Marilyn Wallace, Tony



Wallace, Kim Dotson, Buddy Markel, Jesse McCurdy, Dale Cardosi, Ronald O'Brien and many others. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 1p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com