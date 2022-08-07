MORGAN, Carol K.



Age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at New Lebanon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie W.; son, Timothy B.; granddaughter, Kelly McCormick; and companion, Al Winkleman. Carol is survived by her daughters, Tammi Fee and Teresa Hines; son, Todd Morgan; sisters, Karen Porter and Sonya Macklem; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 6 PM Monday, August 8, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Donald Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 PM until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 1 PM Tuesday at McConnelsville Cemetery, McConnelsville, OH.

