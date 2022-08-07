springfield-news-sun logo
X

MORGAN, Carol

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MORGAN, Carol K.

Age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at New Lebanon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie W.; son, Timothy B.; granddaughter, Kelly McCormick; and companion, Al Winkleman. Carol is survived by her daughters, Tammi Fee and Teresa Hines; son, Todd Morgan; sisters, Karen Porter and Sonya Macklem; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 6 PM Monday, August 8, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Donald Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 PM until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 1 PM Tuesday at McConnelsville Cemetery, McConnelsville, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
BLUE, Rossie
3
FORD, Kenneth
4
HARTE, Donna
5
DAVIS, Leonard
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top