MOREY, Carl



MOREY, Carl, Age 89 of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Leland Morey and Idella Davenport and his wife of 68 years Barbara Morey. He is survived by his children Rita Gault, Mary (Chris) Webber, Sally (James) Coberly-Hough, Steve (Karen) Morey, Dane Morey, and 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. After grades 1  4 at the one room Tozer Lake School, Carl graduated the class of 1951 from Spooner High School in Spooner, Wisconsin playing four years of football, basketball, baseball, and tennis. He then attended Superior State College for two years playing basketball and tennis. Carl married Barbara L. McQuade in 1953 and moved to Madison, Wisconsin, where Barb worked and he graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin in 1956. They moved to Dayton, Ohio where he started working for the Dayton Power and Light Company and they raised their 5 children. Carl progressed through many levels of management and retired in 1989 as Group Vice President of Energy Productions. During and after his career he was active in many industry and civic organizations such as United Way, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Electric Production Research Institute, the Edison Electric Institute, Kiwanis, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, and Artemis House. After retirement Carl worked part time consulting and teaching in electric production and human resource systems in such countries as Ghana, Indonesia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Egypt.



A visitation for Carl will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will occur Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home. A burial will follow services at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, 27 South Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45440.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Artemis Center or the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.



