MOORE, Zachariah Mathew



April 5, 1978 - January 4, 2023



44, of Jackson, Michigan passed away January 4, 2023, at the hospital. He was born April 5, 1978, in Oxford, Ohio. Son of James Moore and Kathryn (Singleton) Moore. He is survived by his grandma (Gladys Moore), brothers: Josh (Susan) Moore of Hamilton and Chris Moore of Hamilton and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and many cousins. Memorial Service Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Fairfield Church of Christ in Fairfield, Ohio. Visitation at 12pm to 2pm with service starting at 1pm.

