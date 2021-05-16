<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689658-01_0_0000689658-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689658-01_0_0000689658-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MOORE, Susan Jane<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the <br/><br/>Atrium Hospital. She was born in Franklin, OH, on July 20, 1939, the daughter of the late John Hansford, Sr. and Nora Lee (Robinson) Tewell. She was also preceded in death by her son, Timothy; a brother, John Tewell, Jr. and two sisters, <br/><br/>Betty Williams and Eunice Lee Lehmkuhl. Susan is the beloved wife to her husband of 61 years, Jerald; the devoted mother of her son, Kenneth and his wife, Brenda; the loving grandmother of Jennifer Johnson, Stephanie and her husband, Alan Elliott and Emily Moore and the caring great-grandma to Ellie Johnson, Everett and Raymond Elliott. Susan Jane is also <br/><br/>survived by her dear sisters, Barbara (Mary Giella) Tewell and Joyce Clevenger. Susan was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1957 and attended Miami University. A <br/><br/>Research Librarian professionally, she first started her working career at Armco Steel and later retired from both the Mound and D.O.D. As an active member of the community, Susan served on the Franklin Library Board, the Franklin Recreation Board and Franklin School Board for 4 years, serving as the President for a one year term. Susan was a member of the U.S. Jaycee Women (Jayceetes) for ten years, was a founding <br/><br/>member and coached the Franklin Girls Softball League and was an avid golfer and member at Wildwood Golf Club. <br/><br/>Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin. Interment will follow in Miami Cemetery in Corwin, Ohio. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. If desired, <br/><br/>contributions in memory of Susan Jane may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences or memories may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com. </font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Logos/FNLAnderson.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>