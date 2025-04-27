Moore, Ronald Dean "Deano"



Age 71, passed away Friday, February 28 at Miami Valley Hospital from complications of heart surgery. Dean was born in Akron Ohio on December 3, 1953 to James and Corinne Moore. He graduated from Perry High School in Massillon Ohio in 1973. He enjoyed their high school reunions and cherished those many friendships over the years. Even though he majored in education at Kent State University, it was bicycles that would be his chosen career. He worked in North Carolina and Georgia, but relocated to Bellbrook Ohio in 1998. He retired as a Territory Manager from Advanced Sports of Philadelphia. Dean was adored by his family and they adored him. He loved his dog Cooper. He is survived by Dawn his wife of 26 years, his son Jasson (Nancy) in Marietta Georgia, stepsons Adam Vice (April) of Fallon Nevada, Donald Vice of Beavercreek Ohio as well as numerous loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Additionally, he has a brother, Jim (Paula) in Kettering Ohio and a sister Susann Vennick (Barry) of Raleigh North Carolina. His list of close personal friends is too long to list here but you know who you are! Dean was loyal, always available to help friends and always upbeat even when he wasn't feeling well. He made friends easily and saw the best in everyone. Deano really loved golf, his guitars and the Ohio State Buckeyes. We want to thank Dr. Emily Franks, Dr. Mark Oxman, and all the great nurses and staff at Fresenius Kidney Care, Dr. Miguel Parilo, Bull Family Diabetes Center, Dr. Saba Qureshi for their care over the last several years and lastly all the nurses from the Vascular Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dean's honor on Saturday May 10, 2025 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Yankee Trace Golf Club in Centerville, Ohio. We welcome you to share some of your favorite stories about Dean at this Celebration of Life. Please consider a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Dean's name. These donations provide grants for patients to offset the monthly insurance co-pay for targeted chemotherapy drugs. Expressions of sympathy and to share condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com