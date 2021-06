MOORE, Keith "Fuzzy"



Age 63, passed away June 12, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He is survived by Helen and Nick Donaldson (mother and stepfather); 3 brothers, Bart, Bret and Kory and their family; 2



sisters, Shayne Hoffman, Schelle Dabrowski and family of 11 nieces and nephews; also an uncle and several cousins.