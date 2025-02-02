Moore, John Allen "Turtle"



John A."Turtle" Moore passed away Thursday, January 30th, 2025 of Springfield, OH. He was loved by so many and is leaving behind 69 years of memories, laughs and beloved lifelong friends. He was a devoted husband to Margie K. (Hough) Moore for 48 years, a very patient and proud father to Angie (and Adam) Anderson and Nikkie (and Matt) Epard and a grandpa to 2 beautiful granddaughters, Kaylee and Layla Anderson. He also leaves behind a sister Cathy (and Mike) Wunder, as well as many nieces and nephews, who he loved spending time with throughout his life and their dog Ziggy. He had many passions including camping, gardening, and just put-sing around the yard, and football. (Go Browns!) He is preceded in death by parents Bill and Jean Moore, sister Linda Moore, and son (still born.) A memorial visitation will be Monday, February 3rd from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. Gone too soon.





