springfield-news-sun logo
X

MOORE, Helen

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MOORE, Helen E.

Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for two months. She was born March 6, 1945, in Middletown, Ohio and lived in the Miami Valley area most of her life. She was a teacher in the

Middletown City School System for 30 years. She then was

employed in various medical billing offices in the area. She enjoyed spending special time with her grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her

parents, Laurel and Elva G. (Doughman) Ely; one granddaughter, Samantha Moore; and three sisters, Barbara Rogers, Sue Craft and Janet Combs. She is survived by three children, Rolf (Sandra) Sheffey, Patrick (Devon) Moore and Elva "Emmy" Hamilton; six grandchildren, Jacob, David, De'Vaya, De'niya, D.J. and Finlay Moore; one sister, Shirley Gehron and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life for Helen will be held at Pisanello's Pizza in Franklin, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top