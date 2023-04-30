Moore, Fred D.



Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 1, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery including Airforce Honor Guard. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

