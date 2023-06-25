Moore, Connie



Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023. Connie was born on January 22, 1945 in Highland County, the daughter of the late James Ralph and Barbara Joan (Ursell) Hanes, Sr. She married her husband of over 58 years, Clark Robert Moore, Sr. on September 5, 1964 in New Miami. Connie is survived by her sons, Clark (Paula) Moore, Jr. and Jeffrey (Kim) Moore; grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, and Jake; great-grandchildren, Landyn, Jensen, and Madisyn; sisters, Susan Hanes and Nikki Whitaker; sisters-in-law, Lorene, Karen, and Patty Moore; many nieces and nephews; and her dogs, ladybug and cricket. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Randy, Timmy, and Jamie Hanes; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joseph, Gail, Darrel, Mark, Keith, and Beverly Moore; and niece, Missy Hooker. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Spirit Hospice for all the care given to their mother during this time. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral