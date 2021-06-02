MOORE, Beverly A.



82 of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, May, 29, 2021,



Hospice of Dayton. She was born on September 18, 1938, to the late Daniel and Harriet Emrick (nee Sheets).



Mrs. Moore started at the Warren County Board of



Elections in 1975. She became the director in 1992, and



retired in 2003. After retirement Bev was appointed as an Elections Board Member until 2015. She remained very active in the Warren County Democratic Party and loved going to the casino.



Beverly is survived by her, Daughters, Teresa Haddix, and Tammy (Ric) Wallace; Son, Chris (Jan) Moore; Grandchildren, Chris Shotwell, Nicole Ward, Amber, Erica, Sean Wallace, and Natalie Haddix; Great-Grandchildren, Mckenzie and Liam Ward; Dear Friends, Mary Zink, Brian Sleeth, and Denny



Fitzgerald, as well as many family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Daniel Moore.



Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 6-8 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



