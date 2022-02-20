Hamburger icon
MOORE, Alexis

MOORE, Alexis

Age 70, departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, February 13, 2022. She was born June 2, 1951, in Dayton, OH, to the late Alex and Anna Louise Moore. She was employed by Ohio Department of Youth Services more than 25 years

as an Office Assistant. After

retirement she worked for the

Department of Public Transportation 10 plus years. Alexis is survived by: her only son, Demond Alex Moore; (2) granddaughters, E'Mya and Taylor; a host of other family members and close friends. Walk through visitation 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, February 21, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., with Rev. Charles Haddix, officiating. The family will receive friends one

hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery.

