MOONEY, Helen L.



89, of Muncy, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Monday, February 21, 2022, in Muncy Valley Hospital. Helen was born on September 30, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Patrick and Margaret



(Maloney) Mooney. Helen was a member of Church of the



Resurrection in Muncy, and



former member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Springfield. She was a member of the



Women's Organization, and was a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and CCD teacher at both parishes. Helen was a member of The Catholic Ladies of Columbia #201. Helen retired from Sprout-Bauer in 1990 and is a member of the Quarter Century Club. She is survived by her sister, Patty (Russ) Pamer; sister-in-Law Iris (Dick) McIntosh; brother-in-law, Fred Wyen; 21 nieces and nephews and their spouses; and many friends including, Jeff and Helen Heiserman. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by brothers: James, John, William and



Edward and sisters, Margie Kennedy, Mary Oster, Dorothy Johnson, and Rita Wyen. Visitation will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St.



Bernard Catholic Church. The Mass will be live streamed on the St. Bernard website (www.stbernard-springfield.org).



Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Resurrection, 526 South Main St., Muncy, PA 17756 or St. Bernard Catholic Church, 920 Lagonda Ave., Springfield, OH 45503, or a charity of your choice.

