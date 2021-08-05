MOON, Donald Lee "Don"



Donald (Don) Lee Moon, age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2021.



He was born July 5, 1936, in Boomer, West Virginia, the son of the late John and Jewel Moon.



Don was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. To all who know him, he was a kind and generous man, loved by all. He was a professor at the University of Dayton, retiring from the department of engineering after faithful service for 35 years. Having served in the Air Force, he was honorably discharged as an airman second class in 1958. He was an avid tennis player and traveler. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, his brothers Darrell, John Wayne, and Charles.



Don is survived by his significant other, Pattie Mullins; children Brian Moon (Teresa), Scott Moon (Teresa), Dawn Dorko (John), Mark Mullins (Robyn); his sisters, Gay Lynn Payne and Lou Ann Kruger; his six beautiful granddaughters; and great-grandson.



Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service with military honors will begin at 7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton: <https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations>



