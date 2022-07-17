MOODY, Barbara

MOODY (Wilson),



Barbara Jean



In the final hour of July 6th, 2022, Barbara Jean (Wilson) Moody passed away peacefully while under Hospice care at Walnut Creek Nursing Home while in convalescence from a recent stroke complicated by advanced Alzheimer's. She is survived by her four children Dean Moody, Lou Anne Moody, Amy (Curt) Marshall, and David (Melissa) Moody, as well as three grandchildren: Eric Marshall, Aaron Moody and Samantha Moody. Born on September 22, 1932, in Crawfordsville, Indiana, she later attended Transylvania University and was a sister with Phi Mu Sorority. She married Charles Moody (d. 2015) and devoted herself to motherhood. Throughout her life, Girl Scouts USA played a large role first through her childhood as an accomplished Girl Scout, then as a leader for her daughters' troop and finally, a highly valued neighborhood chair. A member of the American Business Woman's Association and a traveler in her later years, she led her life according to God's will, devoting herself as a member of Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Kettering. She donated her body to the Wright State Medical School and, as such, there will be no funeral. A memorial service will be planned at a later time at Central Christian.

