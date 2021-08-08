springfield-news-sun logo
MONTGOMERY,

Lorie Ann

Age 30, of New Lebanon, lost her fight with brain cancer on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Lorie was preceded in death by her dad, Eldon "Woody" Mowen. Lorie is survived by her mom, Elaine Mowen; mommy,

Jennifer (fiancée Scott

Thompson) Montgomery;

uncle, Charles Montgomery; niece, Alex Montgomery; great-grandparents, J.D. and Lorene Burton; sister, Liz Shell; and special friends, Eli Coulton and Rachel Babbles; also, many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Lorie was 2008 graduate of Dixie High School. She was an avid photographer, and

enjoyed painting and singing. Visitation will be held on

Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at

Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with the funeral

service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Brandon Miller officiating.


