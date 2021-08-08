MONTGOMERY,



Lorie Ann



Age 30, of New Lebanon, lost her fight with brain cancer on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Lorie was preceded in death by her dad, Eldon "Woody" Mowen. Lorie is survived by her mom, Elaine Mowen; mommy,



Jennifer (fiancée Scott



Thompson) Montgomery;



uncle, Charles Montgomery; niece, Alex Montgomery; great-grandparents, J.D. and Lorene Burton; sister, Liz Shell; and special friends, Eli Coulton and Rachel Babbles; also, many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Lorie was 2008 graduate of Dixie High School. She was an avid photographer, and



enjoyed painting and singing. Visitation will be held on



Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at



Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with the funeral



service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Brandon Miller officiating.



