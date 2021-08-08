MONTGOMERY,
Lorie Ann
Age 30, of New Lebanon, lost her fight with brain cancer on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Lorie was preceded in death by her dad, Eldon "Woody" Mowen. Lorie is survived by her mom, Elaine Mowen; mommy,
Jennifer (fiancée Scott
Thompson) Montgomery;
uncle, Charles Montgomery; niece, Alex Montgomery; great-grandparents, J.D. and Lorene Burton; sister, Liz Shell; and special friends, Eli Coulton and Rachel Babbles; also, many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Lorie was 2008 graduate of Dixie High School. She was an avid photographer, and
enjoyed painting and singing. Visitation will be held on
Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at
Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with the funeral
service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Brandon Miller officiating.
Funeral Home Information
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH
45345
https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral