X

Montes, Margarita

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Montes, Margarita Escamilla

MARGARITA ESCAMILLA MONTES, 90, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully, following a brief illness on Thursday evening, June 1, 2023. She was born on September 5, 1932 in San Jose de la Paz, Jalisco, Mexico, the daughter of the late Rafael Montes Garcia and Maria de Jesus Angulo Morales. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Antonio Escamilla; their children, Josefina, Miguel (Aurora), Genoveva (Ricardo), Rafael (Luz Elena), Bertha, Juventina (Jose Luis), Raquel (Pascual), Raul, Lupita, Toño (Genoveva), Rocio (Guillermo); forty-four grandchildren; fifty-one great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. Also surviving is a brother, Meliton Montes Angulo; sister, Maria Sofia Montes Angulo; and many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 N. Limestone St, Springfield, OH with Rev. Fr. Carlos Moreno, Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Patterson, Thomas
2
Aldridge, Tracy
3
Stewart, Elsie
4
Allen, Arthur
5
Edds, Milford
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top