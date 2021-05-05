MONROE, Kenneth Stratton



Born 3/30/81 and passed on 4/30/21. Husband of Emily (Dudley) Monroe. Services at Newcomer Centerville on 725, Thursday, May 6th, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm with service



immediately following visitation. To share a memory of



Kenneth or leave his family a special message, please visit



