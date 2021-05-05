X

MONROE, Kenneth

MONROE, Kenneth Stratton

Born 3/30/81 and passed on 4/30/21. Husband of Emily (Dudley) Monroe. Services at Newcomer Centerville on 725, Thursday, May 6th, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm with service

immediately following visitation. To share a memory of

Kenneth or leave his family a special message, please visit


www.newcomerdayton.com


Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

