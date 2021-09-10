MONNIN, Joseph Michael "Joe"



May 29, 1965 - May 1, 2021



55, of Fairfax, VA, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2021. Joe was a graduate of the Army ROTC program at the University of Dayton with a degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology. Joe served in the United States Army Signal Corp attaining the rank of Captain. Following his time in the Army, Joe built a career as a computer



engineer. Joe was predeceased by his father, Carl; his nephew Charlie and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife Dawn; daughters Shelby and Keely; his mother Kathryn Monnin Bernard; sisters, Christine (Tim) Connors and Michelle (Doug) Massie; his brother Daniel (Kelly) Monnin; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at Church of the Ascension in Kettering, OH, on September 25, 2021 at 10:30 am. A luncheon will follow in the basement of the church. Please RSVP to JosephMonninMemorial@outlook.



com. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

