Obituaries
2 hours ago

MONBECK, Richard A.

Age 73, of Centerville, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Harvey Jr. He is survived by a daughter, Beth Viera; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Mark (Erica) Monbeck, Jeff Monbeck; a sister Karen; a brother, Jim; two grandchildren, Cidney Monbeck, McKenzie Howard; his ex-wife, Vickie Copeland and best friend, Gary Hilderbrand. Services will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 2 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Rev. Joe Getts officiating. The family will receive friends

1 hour prior to services.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

