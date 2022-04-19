MOLTER, Alfred C.



Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Alfred was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. on September 2, 1944, to the late Chester and Hazel Fern (Liming) Molter. Alfred was a 1962 graduate of Taft High School and attended the University of Cincinnati for drafting and design. He worked for Mosler Safe before he began a career of public service, starting with the Hamilton Fire Department. He later transferred to the city road



department, where he was promoted to supervisor and



retired after 31 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, traveling to Florida in the winter, and cooking, but above all, he loved spending time with his family. Alfred will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Carolyn Sue Molter; his daughters, Kimberly Molter and Debbie Casarcia; his grand-daughters, Alecia (Kenny) Gabbard, Cierra Faine, Jaden and Brooklynn Casarcia; his great-grandsons, Chandler and Brooks Gabbard; as well as many extended family members and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Hamilton in Alfred's memory. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com.

