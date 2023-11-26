Molt, Mary Susan



Mary Susan Molt age 98 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday November 12, 2023 at The Ohio Masonic Home. Mary was born the daughter of Guy D. & Helen Drucella (Brazee) Smeck on October 30, 1925 in Lancaster, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert R. Molt; parents; twin brother George P. Smeck. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory many friends she made over the years at The Ohio Masonic Home. A private graveside will be held in Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster. There will be a gathering of friends beginning at 1 pm with a memorial service at 2pm to be held at the Springfield Masonic Community Clubhouse on Friday, December 1, 2023. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com